Two New Pies are Here…But Only for a Limited Time

If you love strawberries, and I mean really love them, can’t get enough of these amazing red fruits, this pie has your name written all over it! We’re talking three pounds of fresh strawberries in every pie. Half of them are cooked down into an incredible house-made strawberry glaze. The other half are sliced and folded into the glaze after it’s cooked for an incredible balance of flavor and texture.

As if three pounds of strawberries wasn’t enough, the filling is held in our famous crust: flavorful, light and flaky. It’s all topped off with a delectable whipped cream topping.

Don’t Wait… They’ll be Gone Soon!

These incredible offerings are only available until July 4th… if we can make them last that long! Try these new seasonal pies in the next few weeks. It may be a brief summer fling with these pies, but you’ll have no regrets! Find them at 99 Seaboard Ln, Suite 100 in Brentwood, TN. You can call 615-414-3435 to find out if they’re still in stock today.

