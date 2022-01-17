Today’s Top Stories: January 17, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 17, 2022.
Middle-Tennessee-based Wash Associates, LLC announced the closing on the purchase of a site for a carwash in Fairview. Read More
The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16, confirmed owner Brandon Porter. Read More.
Local schools are closed on January 18 due to inclement weather and road conditions. Read More
If you have to get out during inclement weather, ice is one of the biggest hazards, especially “black ice” (which, of course, isn’t black at all). Read More.
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know. Read More