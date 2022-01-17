Today’s Top Stories: January 17, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
snow day jan 16
photo by Dawn West

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 17, 2022.

Wash 37135
photo from Wash 37135

1New Express Car Wash Coming to Fairview

Middle-Tennessee-based Wash Associates, LLC announced the closing on the purchase of a site for a carwash in Fairview. Read More

2Books-A-Million in Spring Hill Closing

The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16, confirmed owner Brandon Porter. Read More.

snow day Jan 17
photo by Bob and Debbie Fletcher

3Winter Weather School Closures for January 18

Local schools are closed on January 18 due to inclement weather and road conditions. Read More

Snow day Jan. 16
photo by Donna Vissman

4What is Black Ice and How to Drive on it

If you have to get out during inclement weather, ice is one of the biggest hazards, especially “black ice” (which, of course, isn’t black at all). Read More.

martin luther king jr from smithsonian magazine
photo: smithsonianmag.com

55 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know

Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know. Read More

Andrea Hinds
