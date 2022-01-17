Winter Weather School Closures for January 18

School Closures for January 18, 2022

Williamson County Schools

Williamson County Schools announced there is no school Tuesday, January 18th due to inclement weather.

The following was sent to parents and students.

Much of the snow that fell over the weekend remains on neighborhood and secondary roads across Williamson County.

Our spotters have been traveling the roads across the county today, and because of hazardous travel conditions in many areas, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The School Age Child Care program will also be closed. Decisions about tomorrow’s evening events will be made tomorrow afternoon.

Twelve month employees should follow the snow day protocol.

Williamson County Schools has ten snow days built into the calendar, this will be the third snow day for the school year.

Franklin Special School District

Franklin Special School District schools and district offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18. While the main roads have been cleared, there are many secondary and neighborhood streets with significant slush. This remaining water on the road surface is expected to freeze overnight and into the morning hours, making bus travel dangerous.

Snow MAC will be open at the District Site at 1406 Cannon Street from 7 AM until 5 PM. Students will need to bring their own lunch. However, the WeeMAC early childhood program will be closed.

Other

Columbia State- Clifton – OPEN AT 10:30

Columbia State- Columbia – OPEN AT 10:30

Columbia State- Franklin – OPEN AT 10:30

Columbia State- Lawrenceburg – OPEN AT 10:30

Columbia State- Lewisburg – OPEN AT 10:30