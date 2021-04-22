Today’s Top Stories: April 22, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 22, 2021.
1Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant Tamale Joe’s to Open in Franklin
Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, will open at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More.
2Two Locals Make Top 10 on American Idol
Contestants on American Idol continue to dwindle but our two locals are still holding a spot in the competition. Hunter Metts and Cassandra Coleman are now in the Top 10. Read More.
3Photo of the Day: April 22, 2021
Today’s photo is of Red Pony Restaurant in downtown Franklin which suffered a fire in January. The fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant and some minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. Our photo above was taken last week. Read More.
4WCS School Board Approves the Creation of Two Online Schools
The WCS School Board approved the creation of two entirely online schools, WCS Online K-8 and WCS Online High School, at its regular April 19 meeting. Read More.
5Live Grenade Found at Spring Hill Construction Site
On April 21st at about 1:20 PM SHPD Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sercy Drive (new construction in the area of Duplex Rd and Port Royal Rd) to a report of a grenade that was found laying on top of the ground. Read More.