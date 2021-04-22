Today’s Top Stories: April 22, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Today's Top Stories April 22

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 22, 2021.

Tamale Joe's
photo by Donna Vissman

1Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant Tamale Joe’s to Open in Franklin

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, will open at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More.

hunter metts and cassandra coleman on american idol

2Two Locals Make Top 10 on American Idol

Contestants on American Idol continue to dwindle but our two locals are still holding a spot in the competition. Hunter Metts and Cassandra Coleman are now in the Top 10. Read More.

Red Pony
photo by Donna Vissman

3Photo of the Day: April 22, 2021

Today’s photo is of Red Pony Restaurant in downtown Franklin which suffered a fire in January. The fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant and some minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. Our photo above was taken last week. Read More.

4-19-21 School Board Meeting

4WCS School Board Approves the Creation of Two Online Schools

The WCS School Board approved the creation of two entirely online schools, WCS Online K-8 and WCS Online High School, at its regular April 19 meeting. Read More.

live grenade
Photo from SHPD

5Live Grenade Found at Spring Hill Construction Site

On April 21st at about 1:20 PM SHPD Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sercy Drive (new construction in the area of Duplex Rd and Port Royal Rd) to a report of a grenade that was found laying on top of the ground. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

