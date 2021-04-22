WCS School Board Approves the Creation of Two Online Schools

The School Board approved the creation of two entirely online schools, WCS Online K-8 and WCS Online High School, at its regular April 19 meeting.

The Board also approved the 2021-22 Capital Fund of $10,213,666. The budget will now be discussed by the County Commission education and budget committees.

Superintendent Jason Golden thanked Board members for their time and recognized the hard work of students and faculty throughout the year with a video of accomplishments in academics, the arts and athletics.

In Student Spotlights, more than 25 high school students were recognized for scoring a perfect composite score on the ACT. From Brentwood High, Jack Hudson, Mannan Goel, Oakley Martin, Maxwell Aulino, Francis Bailey, John Dawson, Harinishree Sathu, Sienna Shepherd, Harper Thompson, Noah True and Langjia Zhang all scored a 36 composite. Two Centennial High students, Delaney Devlin and Abhinay Dixit, also earned perfect composite scores, as did Franklin High’s Lening Cui, James Williams, James Anisi and Emily Taylor. Srivatsav Nemmani and Hunter Basola, both Independence High students, also earned perfect composite scores. Nolensville High’s Nathan Montpool and Robert Shelton can both add a perfect ACT score to their list of achievements. Ravenwood High’s Sharada Ghantasala, Regan Enderle, Amanda Huang and Connor Wojtak also scored a 36 on their ACT exams. Renaissance High’s first perfect ACT score comes from Mason Adams.

Centennial High’s Daniel Kuk is the district’s first All-State Jazz Band piano player. He is directed by Scott Miller.

Both the Franklin and Summit high school winter guard teams came out on top at the Southeastern Color Guard Circuit Tennessee Championship. The Franklin High team is the Scholastic A Division champion. The team is led by Michael Horvath and Levi Brandenburg. The Summit High team is the Scholastic AA Division champion. Those students are led by Tristen Hamilton and Jeremy Hewgley.

In Staff Spotlights, Franklin High College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) teacher Brent Greene was named the Nashville Technology Council’s Technology Educator of the Year.

In New Business:

Approved the General Purpose School Fund Amendment Private Grant for Sunset Middle Walking Trail – $20,000

Approved a Resolution to Transfer from School Federal Projects to General Purpose School Fund for ESSER Grant 2.0 – $2,325,328

Approved 2021-2022 Capital Fund – $10,210,666

Did Not Approve the Foundations Autism Charter School Application

Approved 2019-20 Tenure Recommendations (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Facilities Use Fee Schedule (Board Policy 3.206) (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved WCS Online K-8 School and High School

Approved the Following Board Policies on First Reading: Agendas



In Other Business:

The Board Approved the Following Policies on Second Reading: Report Cards and Grading Systems Equal Opportunity Employment Separation Practices for Tenured Teachers Separation Practices for Non-Tenured Teachers

Approved the Centennial High Football Locker Replacement

A recording of the School Board meeting is available in its entirety.

The next regular School Board meeting will take place Monday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m.