Saturday Morning Fire Causes Damage to Downtown Franklin Buildings

An early morning fire in downtown Franklin has caused extensive damage to Red Pony Restaurant and some minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to the fire just after 4am Saturday morning.

Red Pony is located at 408 Main St and Walton’s Antique Jewelry is located at 410 Main St.

The Downtown Franklin Facebook Page reports “No injuries to report, but access to the block between Five Points and 4th Avenue is limited. Franklin Fire Dept. has contained the fire, and we would appreciate any thoughts, prayers, positive vibes and support for our downtown merchants, who have had a tough year.”

The Franklin Fire Dept tweeted this update:

Main St./Red Pony fire update – gas is shut off from 5 Points to 4th Ave. north for the businesses that face Main Street on the Red Pony side of the street. pic.twitter.com/7aX1WPzZ1N — Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) January 23, 2021

Red Pony reports they suffered extensive damage. While most of it was exterior, the damage will force them to be closed for awhile.

Walton’s reports minor exterior damage and will close their showroom today and the Franklin visitor center will delay opening this morning.