Live Grenade Found at Spring Hill Construction Site

On April 21st at about 1:20 PM SHPD Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sercy Drive (new construction in the area of Duplex Rd and Port Royal Rd) to a report of a grenade that was found laying on top of the ground.

SHPD and SHFD created a perimeter around the device. Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) from Fort Campbell was contacted and responded. The grenade was x-rayed and found to be a live grenade. The grenade was taken by EOD soldiers to Ft Campbell for disposal.

If you have information as to who left the grenade, you can submit an anonymous tip here.