Live Grenade Found at Spring Hill Construction Site

On April 21st at about 1:20 PM SHPD Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sercy Drive (new construction in the area of Duplex Rd and Port Royal Rd) to a report of a grenade that was found laying on top of the ground.
SHPD and SHFD created a perimeter around the device. Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) from Fort Campbell was contacted and responded. The grenade was x-rayed and found to be a live grenade. The grenade was taken by EOD soldiers to Ft Campbell for disposal.
If you have information as to who left the grenade, you can submit an anonymous tip here.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.