Photo of the Day: April 22, 2021

Today’s photo is of Red Pony Restaurant in downtown Franklin which suffered a fire in January. The fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant and some minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. Our photo above was taken last week. Red Pony stated on March 15 via Facebook that demo is complete, and they are waiting on insurance to begin repairs. Once they begin, it will take approximately three months before they can open again.

Red Pony is located at 408 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064.

