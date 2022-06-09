Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 9, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 9, 2022.
TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.
Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this guy. He’s wanted for shoplifting a bottle of whiskey from Westside Wine & Spirits, on Front Street. Read more.
Following a three-week trial, a federal jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans. Read more.
Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Nashville store in 2025 with the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future. Read more.
CMA Fest 2022 takes place this week in Nashville from Thursday, June 9 until Sunday, June 12. There are lots of free stages and events in downtown Nashville for fans to attend but CMA has implemented safety rules for the entire footprint of the festival. Read more.