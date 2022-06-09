Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 9, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 9, 2022.

1Local Restaurant Makes List of 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S.

TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.

2Suspect Wanted for Shoplifting Whiskey From Franklin Liquor Store

franklin whiskey shoplifter

Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this guy. He’s wanted for shoplifting a bottle of whiskey from Westside Wine & Spirits, on Front Street. Read more.

3Todd and Julie Chrisley Convicted of Fraud and Tax Evasion, Sentencing to be Held in October


Following a three-week trial, a federal jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans. Read more.

4Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee

Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Nashville store in 2025 with the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future. Read more.

5Headed to CMA Fest 2022? Here’s What You Can & Can’t Bring to the Festival

CMA Fest 2022 takes place this week in Nashville from Thursday, June 9 until Sunday, June 12. There are lots of free stages and events in downtown Nashville for fans to attend but CMA has implemented safety rules for the entire footprint of the festival. Read more.

