Photo of the Day: June 10, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: Beginning Father’s Day (
This deal will be available June 19 – July 4, just in time for Father’s Day and grilling season. Products are available in all Puckett’s locations or online (discount automatically applied at checkout).
Read about Puckett’s making a top ten BBQ list here.
***
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.