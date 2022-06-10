Photo of the Day: June 10, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Beginning Father’s Day ( Sunday, June 19), Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant will offer their annual buy one, get one free deal on all spices, sauces and marinades! Bring the flavors of Puckett’s straight to your kitchen and backyard barbecue with their spicy and original BBQ sauces, all-purpose seasoning, rib and BBQ rub, burger shake and their house marinade.

This deal will be available June 19 – July 4, just in time for Father’s Day and grilling season. Products are available in all Puckett’s locations or online (discount automatically applied at checkout).

