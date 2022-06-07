Local Restaurant Makes List of 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S.

TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list.

Puckett’s in downtown Franklin is number ten on the list. TravelAwaits says this, “If your mouth hasn’t started watering yet, it is about to. Puckett’s traditional BBQ is enough to tantalize anyone’s taste buds. But have you tried pulled pork covered in macaroni and cheese and biscuit crumbles? If not, make your way to Puckett’s and order a Piggy Mac today. Or try a slice of their smoked meatloaf, blending the fine flavors of Memphis BBQ with true Southern-style comfort food.”

TravelAwaits recommends you try the Memphis Style Pulled Pork, Piggy Mac, and Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding.

See the top ten BBQ Joints below.