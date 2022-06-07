WEATHER- Flood Advisories This Morning, Severe Storms Return Tonight

Flood Advisory continues this morning for Rutherford, Robertson, Sumner, and Wilson counties until 11:00 a.m.

We will catch a break for a bit from the wet weather but, more is on the way.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 332 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 332 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible today through tonight. Storms could produce damaging winds and localized flooding from heavy downpours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A few severe storms may occur Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Main concerns will be damaging winds and localized flooding from heavy downpours. A few severe storms with damaging winds may occur Friday afternoon and evening.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.