Police Headquarters Illuminated Blue Ahead of National Police Week

The Franklin Police Department’s headquarters on Columbia Ave. has an eye-catching new look at night.

In honor of National Police Week (May 12-18) and Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15), the building will be lit blue each evening through the end of the month, or longer, according to Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner.

“The blue lights are a symbol of solidarity with our brothers and sisters from law enforcement agencies here at home and across the country,” said Faulkner. “While they lend an appealing look to our headquarters, the lights are a representation of all those who gave their lives in the line of duty.”

Franklin’s Streets Department will also be marking the two upcoming occasions honoring law enforcement by applying a blue line in front of the police station. The work will take place on May 13, or sooner, weather permitting.

“We are grateful to be in a community where its citizens back the blue.” Said Faulkner.

