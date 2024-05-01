Nolensville Farmers Market Celebrates a Decade of Community and Fresh Produce

The Nolensville Farmers Market is thrilled to announce its milestone 10th anniversary celebration, marking a decade of serving the vibrant Nolensville community with fresh, locally sourced produce and goods this summer. The Nolensville Farmers Market kicks off 10 years of markets this Saturday, May 4th at the Historic Nolensville School.

Since its inception in 2014, the Nolensville Farmers Market has been a cornerstone of community engagement and sustainable living, providing residents with access to high-quality, farm-fresh products while fostering connections between local farmers, artisans, and shoppers. In 2022 the NFM merged with the parent organization WilCo Events 501c3 to better serve the community by offering Kids POP club, Double SNAP and the Feed Your Neighbor Programs.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, the Nolensville Farmers Market has planned a Shop Local Nolensville Passport. From June 1st to June 8th, shoppers are invited to embark on a culinary journey through Nolensville, visiting participating businesses listed in the passport to collect stamps.. Those who return their completed passports will be entered into a drawing to win baskets filled with gift cards and items generously donated by local Nolensville businesses.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone in the history of the Nolensville Farmers Market,” said Daniel Haire, Founding Board President of the market. “Over the past ten years, our market has become more than just a place to shop – it’s a beloved community gathering space where friendships are forged, stories are shared, and local businesses thrive. We look forward to celebrating with our community and continuing to serve as a hub of sustainability, diversity, and connection for many years to come.”

The 10th-anniversary celebration of the Nolensville Farmers Market promises to be a memorable occasion for all who attend, as the market reflects on its past achievements and looks ahead to an exciting future of growth and innovation.

For more information about the anniversary events and how to get involved, please visit www.nolensvillefarmersmarket.com or follow us on social media @NolensvilleFarmersMarket.

