Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this guy. He’s wanted for shoplifting a bottle of whiskey from Westside Wine & Spirits, on Front Street.

After the theft, the suspect jumped into a waiting black Nissan Rogue driven by a black male with short dreadlocks. There is a cash reward for information in this case.

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip





MORE CRIME NEWS