Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee

The food market Wawa has announced its expansion into Tennessee.

Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Nashville store in 2025 with the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future.

In a statement the company released, they shared, “With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we’re thrilled to continue our growth in new markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to new friends and neighbors,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa. “We are excited to expand beyond our current operating area and look forward to serving the community come 2025 and beyond.”

The first food market was opened in 1964, the company recently expanded to markets including the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama and North Carolina with plans to open 54 new stores in 2022.

Know of the perfect place for the first Wawa in Nashville? Submit a site suggestion in Nashville, complete this form here.

Recently, it was announced Hy-Vee will open its first store in Spring Hill, read more here.