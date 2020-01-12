Christian recording artist TobyMac has released a song about the passing of his son. TobyMac’s oldest son Truett died suddenly last October. The song is called ’21 years’, the age of Truett at his passing.

In a statement released with the song, TobyMac states ” ’21 years’ is a song I wrote about the recent passing of my firstborn son, Truett Foster McKeehan.”

“I loved him with all my heart. Until something in life hits you this hard, you never know how you will handle it. I am thankful that I have been surrounded by love, starting with God’s and extending to community near and far that have walked with us and carried us every day. Writing this song felt like an honest confession of the questions, pain, anger, doubt, mercy and promise that describes the journey I’m probably only beginning. The rest is yet to come. One thing I know is that I am not alone. God didn’t promise us a life of no pain or even tragic death, but He did promise He would never leave us or forsake us. And I’m holding dearly to that promise for my son as well as myself.”

You can watch the music video for ’21 years’ above.

Shortly after Truett’s passing, the family launched the Truett Foster Foundation. The website shares about the foundation’s purpose, “Truett Foster McKeehan had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. Since the age of 12, he knew he wanted to make music. Dreams are so important to kids growing-up. Too many children do not have the financial ability to pursue their dreams. We want to use this fund to help kids do just that: to get an education – to pursue music – to get the chance to chase their dreams. Truett would love that.”

Learn more about Truett Foster Foundation here.