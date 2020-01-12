The Brentwood Environmental Board (EAB) launched its first major environmental campaign on January 9, aimed at reducing plastic pollution. The campaign is called “Refill Reduce Brentwood” and the idea, sparked by the volunteer board, aims to reduce the number of plastic bottles being used in our city. More than 60 million plastic bottles end up in landfills and incinerators every day – a total of about 22 billion last year. The EAB is encouraging all residents and businesses to get on board by carrying their favorite refillable container whenever possible and helping to spread the word by placing a “Refill Reduce Brentwood” sticker on that container.

As a society, we have put a lot of emphasis on recycling, but reducing consumption by utilizing reusable containers is essential for effective environmental conservation. Using a refillable container helps to keep our community cleaner, avoids the need for recycling trucks on our roads, and saves the materials used in plastic bottles for more important uses,” said EAB Chairman David Carden.

Several Brentwood businesses have jumped on board and have signs and stickers in place this month to remind customers to reduce and refill. Maryland Farms YMCA Executive Director Jodi Schroer says, “as one of the largest recreational facilities in Brentwood, we recognize our role in the community to help the environment. You will be able to pick up a Refill Reduce Brentwood sticker at the front desk the next time you visit.” In addition to the Maryland Farms YMCA, stickers can also be picked up at REI, The Cycle Bar, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, and Brentwood City Hall.

Assistant City Manager Jay Evans said, “while many people already make occasional use of these containers as a matter of convenience, we’re hoping it will become a conscious effort for the sake of the environment.” The City of Brentwood invites other interested businesses, schools, and sports organizations to come on board by making the stickers available. Please contact Evans as Jay.Evans@brentwoodtn.gov if you are interested in more information about becoming a partner.

The Brentwood City Commission created the Environmental Board in 2010 to study environmental issues and facilitate volunteer activities throughout the community to promote good stewardship, especially in the areas of recycling, energy conservation, water conservation, transportation and other sustainability practices. The EAB consists of nine members and meet quarterly, on the second Tuesday in January, April, July, and October at 6pm at Brentwood City Hall. Meetings are open to the public and you are welcome to attend.