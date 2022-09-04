There’s a New Cotton Candy Store Set to Open in CoolSprings Galleria

It’s artwork that is completely edible!

Puffy Cotton Candy, locally owned by Franklin residents – the Curtis family, will open at the CoolSprings Galleria this October.

At Puffy Cotton Candy, two feet tall cotton candy characters are made before your eyes in a matter of minutes. Each character is entirely edible. But there is a time limit because it only lasts a few hours. You can have it sealed to make it last a few days.

The Curtis family’s long-term vision is to open two to three additional Puffy stores across the greater Williamson/Davidson area over the next few years and then expand nationally — potentially as a franchise model.

But as you wait for the Franklin store to open, they are available for catering.

Keep current on Puffy Cotton Candy’s opening here.

Watch the timelapse video they shared on Instagram.