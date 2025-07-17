The Ultimate Guide to Food Options at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, particularly after Holladay Properties purchased it in 2021. This historic complex now houses an impressive collection of food options, from fine dining establishments to casual eateries, bakeries, and specialty food vendors. Here’s your complete guide to all the dining options available at this iconic Franklin destination.
1. Two Hands
Cuisine: Australian-inspired café
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/two-hands/
2. etch
Cuisine: Contemporary American with global influences
Chef: Award-winning Chef Deb Paquette
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/etch/
3. Saffire Restaurant & Bar
Cuisine: Modern Southern and American classics
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/saffire/
4. Edley’s Bar-B-Que
Cuisine: Tennessee BBQ
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/edleys-bar-b-que/
5. Daddy’s Dogs
Cuisine: Gourmet hot dogs and casual American
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/daddys-dogs/
6. Otaku
Cuisine: Japanese ramen and Asian fusion
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/otaku/
7. Hattie B’s Hot Chicken
Cuisine: Nashville-style hot chicken
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/hattie-bs-hot-chicken/
8. Five Daughters Bakery
Cuisine: Bakery and café
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/five-daughters-bakery/
9. Mojo’s Tacos
Cuisine: Mexican/Tex-Mex
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/mojos-tacos/
10. The Southern Tea Room
Cuisine: Traditional afternoon tea
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/the-southern-tea-room/
11. Franklin Juice Company
Cuisine: Fresh juices and smoothies
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/franklin-juice-company/
12. Grey’s Fine Cheeses
Cuisine: Artisanal cheese and specialty foods
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/greys-fine-cheeses/
13. Honest Coffee Roasters
Cuisine: Coffee and light bites
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/honest-coffee-roasters/
14. Jeni’s Ice Creams
Cuisine: Artisanal ice cream
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/jenis-ice-creams/
15. The White Alligator
Cuisine: New Orleans-style specialty cocktails
More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/the-white-alligator/
The Grand Hall Bar Experience
The Skylight
Type: Full-service bar in The Grand Hall
Specialties: Patchworked amber and vellum glass panes, handcrafted cocktails
Bar Manager: Kristian Albarran
Planning Your Visit
Location: 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN
Parking: Complimentary for most visitors
Pet Policy: Leashed pets welcome in outdoor spaces; service animals permitted inside
Special Events: Check for seasonal events and special dining experiences
