The Ultimate Guide to Food Options at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, particularly after Holladay Properties purchased it in 2021. This historic complex now houses an impressive collection of food options, from fine dining establishments to casual eateries, bakeries, and specialty food vendors. Here’s your complete guide to all the dining options available at this iconic Franklin destination.

1. Two Hands

Cuisine: Australian-inspired café

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/two-hands/

2. etch

Cuisine: Contemporary American with global influences

Chef: Award-winning Chef Deb Paquette

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/etch/

3. Saffire Restaurant & Bar

Cuisine: Modern Southern and American classics

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/saffire/

4. Edley’s Bar-B-Que

Cuisine: Tennessee BBQ

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/edleys-bar-b-que/

5. Daddy’s Dogs

Cuisine: Gourmet hot dogs and casual American

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/daddys-dogs/

6. Otaku

Cuisine: Japanese ramen and Asian fusion

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/otaku/

7. Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Cuisine: Nashville-style hot chicken

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/hattie-bs-hot-chicken/

8. Five Daughters Bakery

Cuisine: Bakery and café

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/five-daughters-bakery/

9. Mojo’s Tacos

Cuisine: Mexican/Tex-Mex

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/mojos-tacos/

10. The Southern Tea Room

Cuisine: Traditional afternoon tea

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/the-southern-tea-room/

11. Franklin Juice Company

Cuisine: Fresh juices and smoothies

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/franklin-juice-company/

12. Grey’s Fine Cheeses

Cuisine: Artisanal cheese and specialty foods

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/greys-fine-cheeses/

13. Honest Coffee Roasters

Cuisine: Coffee and light bites

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/honest-coffee-roasters/

14. Jeni’s Ice Creams

Cuisine: Artisanal ice cream

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/jenis-ice-creams/

15. The White Alligator

Cuisine: New Orleans-style specialty cocktails

More information: https://factoryatfranklin.com/tenants/the-white-alligator/

The Grand Hall Bar Experience

The Skylight

Type: Full-service bar in The Grand Hall

Specialties: Patchworked amber and vellum glass panes, handcrafted cocktails

Bar Manager: Kristian Albarran

Location: 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN

Parking: Complimentary for most visitors

Pet Policy: Leashed pets welcome in outdoor spaces; service animals permitted inside

Special Events: Check for seasonal events and special dining experiences

