OBITUARY: Diane M. Short

Diane M. Short, of Nolensville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully with family on July 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 88.

Born on May 22, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the beloved daughter of Allen J. and Helen M. Tschirhart. Diane lived a life marked by grace, strength, wit, and devotion to her family.

She graduated from St. Ambrose High School in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, in 1955. Over the years, she made homes in Muncie, Indiana (1974-1987), Nolensville, Tennessee (1988 to present), and spent many joyful winters in Naples, Florida since 1991.

She married the love of her life, Aubrey Short, and together they built a beautiful family. Diane was the proud mother of eight children – each of whom brought her endless joy and pride. She leaves behind Karen Wilson (Madison, TN), Robert Wilson (Cindy) of Peachtree City, GA, Lawrence Wilson (Spring Hill, TN), Kathleen Wilson (Nashville, TN), Keith Short (Terri) of Austin, TX, Kevin Short (Nancy) of Muncie, IN, Kenneth Short (Sharon) of McLean, VA, and Kirk Short (Tobin) of Stockton, CA.

Diane’s greatest legacy was her family. She was lovingly known as “Grandma” to 19 grandchildren and “GG” to 24 great-grandchildren. She filled their lives with stories, hugs, traditions, and unwavering love. She took great delight in being present for their milestones – both big and small – and always found ways to make them feel special.

She was incredibly thoughtful, never missing a single birthday. Her handmade cards were intricate works of art, each one uniquely personalized with care and creativity. These treasured keepsakes, created by her own hands, will be cherished forever.

Beyond her family, Diane remained an active and curious spirit throughout her life. She participated in numerous clubs over the years and was most recently a passionate member of Mother Teresa Catholic Church – a community that brought her deep joy, renewed purpose, and spiritual fulfillment. Her faith was deeply important to her, and this final chapter of spiritual connection was one she embraced wholeheartedly.

She was also involved with the Nolensville Historical Society and enjoyed staying connected to her town’s story and heritage. Her intellect, humor, and kindness drew people to her wherever she went.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Aubrey Short, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donald M. Wilson; her grandson, Tyler Short; her brothers, Thomas, Allen, and Richard Tschirhart; and her sister, Lois Catlin.

Diane’s life was a tapestry of love, laughter, and quiet strength. She was the anchor of her family – the one who remembered the little things, kept traditions alive, and made sure everyone knew where they came from. Her home was full of warm hugs, silly jokes, and the kind of laughter that echoed down hallways and settled deep in your heart. To be in her presence was to feel comforted, cared for, and truly seen.