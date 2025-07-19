OBITUARY: Merle Oshiro Reeves

Merle Oshiro Reeves, age 95, a resident of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025, at her residence.

Born on July 11, 1930, in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Merle was the daughter of the late Sentaro Oshiro and the late Kana Kobashigawa Oshiro.

She dedicated many years of service as an administrative assistant for the United States Military.

On May 3, 1964, she married the love of her life, William “Bill” P. Reeves, Jr., who preceded her in death on November 25, 2022.

Merle was born and raised in Hawaii and remained deeply connected to her island roots. In 2019, she relocated with her family to Brentwood, Tennessee.

A woman of many joys, she was an avid orchid grower and enjoyed trying her luck at the Vegas slot machines.

She will be fondly remembered for her love of a perfectly cooked steak and an ice-cold Coca-Cola.

She was a member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro and, above all else, cherished her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheri Reeves of Brentwood, TN, Hilary Reeves of Brentwood, TN, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Senmatsu Oshiro, James Oshiro, Joan Nakamine, and Janice Nakamine.