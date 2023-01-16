The Titans Could Sign Tom Brady This Offseason but Should They?

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Titans are on a shortlist of teams considering signing Tom Brady this summer as he will be a free agent.

From @NFLGameDay: With an eye toward Monday night, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was clear about Mike McCarthy’s job status, while #Bucs QB Tom Brady will be one of the most interesting free agents in 2023. pic.twitter.com/MuPsUiey91 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2023

The other teams include the Raiders and 49ers who have questions about who will play quarterback next year. Mike Vrabel’s team had problems of their own this season starting with three different players at that position. A decision will have to be made for the future of Ryan Tannehill, who signed a four-year deal in 2020, rookie Malik Willis and former Vol Joshua Dobbs who was signed late in the season.

Brady will be 46 by the time the 2023/2024 season begins. The front office of the Titans could pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion or stick with the guys that they have.

“The Titans have been vocally committed to Ryan Tannehill for the foreseeable future. We all know how that goes in the NFL sometimes, though. If Brady wants to come to the Titans, you have to think that they will try to make it work somehow,” says Adam Holt of A to Z Sports.

The other landing spots for Brady make plenty of sense as well, though.

The Las Vegas Raiders have his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their head coach.They have a solid relationship.

Brady also may want to go back towards where he is from and join San Francisco. The 49ers have enjoyed a breakout campaign from rookie Brock Purdy this season, but it would be hard for them to turn Brady down if he is interested.

One thing is clear, though. It will be quite interesting to see if the Titans entertain Brady once again this off-season,” states Holt.