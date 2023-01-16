Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 16, 2023

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top stories from January 16, 2023.

1CHILD ALERT: Child Alone in the Old Natchez Trace Rd and Moran Rd Area

If anyone sees a child who appears to be alone in the area of Old Natchez Trace Rd and Moran Rd … call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department immediately. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers December 27

See where houses and property sold for December 27-30, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3What is the Lunar New Year and How to Celebrate it

Zoolumination at Nashville Zoo. Photo provided by Nashville Zoo.

The Lunar New Year is different from the one that is celebrated on January 1. It is based on the lunar calendar, which follows the cycles of the moon rather than our Gregorian calendar based on the cycles of the sun. Read more.

46 Live Shows this Week-January 16, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 16 -January 22, 2023. Read more.

5WCS Answers Questions About the 2023-2024 Calendar

In the December 13, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions about the 2023-2034 calendar. Read more.

