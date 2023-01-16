Franklin Boys Bowling Team is Headed to State Tournament

January 16, 2023 – The Franklin High boys bowling team defeated Green Hill High School today 19-4 to advance to the State Tournament held at the Smyrna Bowling Center.

The top 8 teams in the state will compete at Smyrna Bowling Center on Thursday and Friday, January 19-20, 2023.

The State individual competition starts on January 18, 2023

Smyrna Bowling Center

Smyrna Bowling Center is one of the largest, most modern bowling centers in the state of Tennessee. The facility covers 50,000+ square feet and features 52 lanes.

The TSSAA state championships have been held at Smyrna Bowling Center every year since bowling became a sanctioned sport in 2001.

