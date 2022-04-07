The Spot Burgers & Beers to Open on Friday in Spring Hill

The Spot Burgers and Beers will open its doors on Friday, April 8 in Spring Hill.

The restaurant is located at 3011 Longford Drive. Earlier this week, the restaurant held a pre-opening event.

The main feature on the menu is a selection of burgers starting with the Spot Burger, an Ultimate Cheeseburger, a triple patty, and a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. To accompany your burger, sides include fries, onion rings, zucchini, fries, pretzels, and beer cheese. You can wash down your burger with a soda, shake, beer, or seltzer.

While at the tasting event, we found the burgers similar to a West Coast Burger joint and would definitely rate a five out of five experience.

Coming soon, the patio will be open with furniture and a place to bring your four-legged family members.

Owned by Cesar Ruiz, a third-generation restauranteur Ruiz has grown in the family business. He owns two locations of Oscar’s Tacos and the family has over 30 restaurants throughout California and Arizona.

Cesar and his wife, Angie wanted to bring a gathering place to Spring Hill for families, a place to enjoy a meal, drink some craft beer, and meet some new friends.

Hours of operation for The Spot Burgers & Beers Monday -Saturday 11 am – 8 pm.