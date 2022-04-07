Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 7, 2022.
1With Over 150 Arts & Crafts Vendors, Over 30 Food & Beverage Vendors, the 2022 Main Street Festival is a Must-Not-Miss Event
The 38th annual Main Street Festival will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Read more.
The Spot Burgers and Beers will open its doors on Friday, April 8 in Spring Hill. The restaurant is located at 3011 Longford Drive. Earlier this week, the restaurant held a pre-opening event. Read more.
3Garth Brooks will Join Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert with Entertainment Concept on Broadway
Garth Brooks will open a new entertainment concept and bar in Nashville at 411 Broadway at the epicenter of famed Lower Broadway, in a 3-story, 40,000+ square foot property that he purchased in December 2021 via 411, LLC. Read more.
On Sunday, April 10, from 3 pm – 4 pm, you can meet Mario Lopez at Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Nashville which is located at 139 2nd Avenue North, Nashville. Read more.
Crockett Elementary gifted teacher Stephanie Higgs is the 2020-21 Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Teacher of the Year. Read more.