The Shalom Foundation With Partner Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Celebrate 10,000 Surgeries for Guatemalan Children

The Shalom Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides life-changing medical and nutritional care to children in Guatemala, celebrated an upcoming surgery milestone alongside its longtime partner Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt this week.

The Shalom Foundation has provided desperately needed surgeries for children in Guatemala at no cost to their families for more than 20 years. Next month, they will pass 10,000 surgeries performed through their Moore Pediatric Surgery Center, made possible through partnerships with medical teams across the country, including Monroe Carell.

“We are thrilled to celebrate a very collaborative relationship with The Shalom Foundation over the last 20 years,” said Douglass Clayton, MD, Medical Director for the International Charity Care Program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and associate professor of urology. “We are also honored to celebrate and participate in what will be the 10,000th operative procedure in September at the Moore Pediatric Surgery Center in Guatemala City, which our teams played a part in opening in 2011. Our upcoming 25th mission trip reflects our continued commitment to excellence in the health care for children, including the children in Guatemala, and to provide the much-needed surgical care that they might not otherwise have access to.”

“We truly couldn’t do the work we do in Guatemala without the medical expertise of teams like the ones at Monroe Carell,” said The Shalom Foundation Founder and Chairman Steve Moore. “They were one of our very first partners, and their tireless commitment to the children of Guatemala over the years has changed and saved countless lives.”

“I, along with our team at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, have truly been blessed to be a part of The Shalom Foundation mission and to be able to bring the same expert, compassionate pediatric health care that is synonymous with our hospital name to the children of Guatemala,” said John W. Brock III, MD, professor of urology, Monroe Carell Surgeon-in-Chief Emeritus and Monroe Carell Jr. Professor. “Through our collective vision and through the generosity and thoughtfulness of Steve Moore, we have created a very special place where we have provided vital health care to countless children in Guatemala and will continue to do so for years to come.”

To learn more, visit www.theshalomfoundation.org.

