The Perfect Spa Services for Fall

Fall is a season of transition. The green leaves turning into a beautiful sea of fiery colors, the hot & humid weather changing into crisp & drier breezes and our bright summery foods slowly becoming warmer and more comforting. It is also a great time to transition our bodies physically, mentally and emotionally. Our skin begins to have different needs during the fall than it did during the summer. Our mental recovery is sometimes necessary due to all of the excitement of the kids being home from school, friends & family visiting and family vacations out of town. And, of course, our physical recovery from the hot and humid elements of mother nature. This is a collection of the best services A Moment’s Peace can provide you to help you make the transition from summer into fall based on both what our bodies need and also the aesthetics of physical appearance.

Hair

New Look

Fall is the perfect time to cozy up with a warmer, harvest season look. With so many 2021 Fall Hair trends coming, you can experiment with color by introducing your hair to a medium-spiced Copper Red, the appropriately named Smoked Marshmallow which displays an ashy blond accompanied by high and low lights, or the high-impacting trend of Solar Blond. Of course, we can’t forget the Golden Brunette which is perfect for those with black or dark brown hair wanting a natural-looking and subtle warm lift.

What about the 2021 haircut trends? We recommend the traction-gaining 90s comeback Pixie cut, the trendy Shag with waves and loose curls incorporated in or showcasing the classic revival of the Classic Fringe, wispy bang cut which is expected to make a huge return this Fall.

Nails

At A Moment’s Peace, we take pride in the line of products we use and carry. You will only find the top-rated OPI Professional series. OPI is a leader in nail care & color as they set the trends for what to expect this 2021 Autumn season. OPI has launched their newest collection: Downtown LA, which introduces dark autumnal tones like forest green and midnight blues and purples. You will also discover nostalgic pastels and metallics that shine in all seasons. Try some fun gels such as “Isn’t It Grand Avenue” and “Abstract After Dark”.

Skincare

Our skin endures a lot of hardship over the summer months. Between humid weather, sunscreen and the heat, skin needs a full recovery come the fall season. Here is how to best care for and rejuvenate your skin this time of year.

Regeneration Facial

The Regeneration Facial is an anti-aging signature facial that provides two masks and deeply exfoliates your skin. The benefits to this are rebuilding collagen, softening fine lines through hydration and priming your skin for the additional hydration it will need during the cooler months.

HydraFacials

Hydrafacials are an excellent way to freshen up our skin as we come out of summer. This treatment cleanses, exfoliates, peels and extracts impurities. You have the option to add additional services that address specific concerns. This service pairs with dermaplaning perfectly.

Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion is a skin resurfacing method that addresses an array of skin concerns. The summer months often leave our skin polluted and clogged with unwanted elements. During this procedure, your skin will be deeply exfoliated as your skin’s outermost layer is removed. The benefits of this include removing most acne and minor scarring, fine lines, wrinkles, sun damaged, rough or blotchy skin, blemishes and age spots. The results being a more even skin tone that provides a bright and healthy complexion.

Dermaplaning

Dermaplaning is a safe and effective way to exfoliate your skin so it can recover from the harsh summer atmosphere. During this non-invasive procedure, a sterile surgical scalpel is used to remove dead skin cells. The scalpel is held at a 45-degree angle as one of our professional aestheticians moves it along your face in a technique that is similar to shaving. In addition to removing a polluted layer of skin, the benefits of Dermaplaning are removing unwanted facial hair (which can trap bacteria on the surface of your skin), smoother skin, decreasing the appearance of sun damage and acne scars, diminishing fine lines, reducing the visibility of pores and overall, a more radiant complexion. Dermaplaning provides instant results with no downtime.

Facials

Facials carry more benefits than just a little indulgence in relaxation. They can provide a deep pore cleansing, help to remove dead skin cells and provide massages that stimulate collagen. Facials assist in removing fine lines and wrinkles while improving your skin’s overall texture.

Body

With kids home from school, endless summer experiences and the stress that summer travel can sometimes bring – our bodies need some recovery too! A massage will bring your body both physical relaxation by releasing tension and also some mental & emotional recovery as you are pampered and soothed.

Swedish Massage

Swedish technique is the gold standard and most requested form of massage. This treatment utilizes medium pressure. Your therapist will adjust to your preference. The Swedish Massage is ideal for pure relaxation, soothing nerves, relieving tension, reducing stress and creating a heightened sense of well-being.

Deep Tissues Massage

Similar to a Swedish Massage, the Deep Tissue Massage is designed for individuals wanting more targeted bodywork on specific muscle groups. The deeper pressure is designed to relieve chronic muscle tension and is ideal for the treatment of major muscle groups like the neck or lower back. It can also be used to relieve strain and treat injuries in your joints and tendons.

Hot Stone Massage

Smooth, polished stones are heated and incorporated into this luxurious massage to effectively treat key areas of your body to provide therapeutic and restorative functions. It is the perfect treatment to loosen tight muscles, relieve stress, ease damaged tissues and relieve tension.

