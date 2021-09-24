WCS Looking for Businesses to Participate in Annual Career Quest

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Virtual Career Quest

This year’s Career Quest will once again be a virtual event, and the WCS College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department is looking to get local businesses involved.

The Career Quest’s goal is to inform eighth graders about career opportunities in Middle Tennessee. The virtual fair will open November 4 and remain open until May 2022.

“We recognize there are specific workforce needs for Williamson County and Middle Tennessee,” said WCS Special Projects Coordinator Kris Schneider. “We are taking an active role to introduce students to those opportunities and other emerging careers by offering more career education within our curriculum through Junior Achievement – Tennessee.”

Businesses interested in participating in Career Quest or becoming a sponsor should fill out a Google Form by October 15. For more information, email Schneider.

