Powerball Grows to Estimated $523 Million Jackpot for Saturday Drawing

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Powerball players have won $435,411 since the new $1 Double Play feature became available a month ago on August 22.
The new play option in addition to the new weekly Monday drawing mean more cash prizes for players during the latest Powerball jackpot run – its most significant since the jackpot reached $731.1 million in January 2021.
If won, the current estimated $523 million jackpot would be the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history. As of September 22, Powerball players in Tennessee have won $12.9 million in 2021.
The Double Play feature gives players a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $7 up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing. Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play.
The Double Play drawing is held after every Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and Double Play drawing, and Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.
The TEL encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.