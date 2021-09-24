Powerball Grows to Estimated $523 Million Jackpot for Saturday Drawing

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Powerball players have won $435,411 since the new $1 Double Play feature became available a month ago on August 22.

The new play option in addition to the new weekly Monday drawing mean more cash prizes for players during the latest Powerball jackpot run – its most significant since the jackpot reached $731.1 million in January 2021.

If won, the current estimated $523 million jackpot would be the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history. As of September 22, Powerball players in Tennessee have won $12.9 million in 2021.

The Double Play feature gives players a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $7 up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing. Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play.

The Double Play drawing is held after every Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and Double Play drawing, and Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

The TEL encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.