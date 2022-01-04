The Hermitage to Host Annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 with Secretary of State of Tennessee Tre Hargett lined up as the keynote speaker. The event pays tribute to the American victory during the War of 1812, also known as the battle that propelled General Andrew Jackson to national fame. Grounds Passes to the site will be free to the public with a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m.

“The Battle of New Orleans commemoration is always a day that we look forward to at The Hermitage,” said Howard J. Kittell, President and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation. “This year, we are pleased to have Secretary Hargett as our keynote speaker, as we honor January 8, 1815, the 207th anniversary of the battle that catapulted Jackson to military fame. Against all expectations, he and his mixed force of U.S. troops, including volunteer militia from several states, free blacks, Creoles, Native Americans and even a band of pirates, protected New Orleans from the very same empire that had just defeated Napoleon’s forces in Europe. We are offering free Grounds Passes as a way to celebrate and honor that victory, giving visitors the opportunity to learn more.”

Visitors are invited to the annual wreath-laying at the tomb of General Jackson, featuring the presentation of colors, keynote address with Hargett, as well as the Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee Society United States Daughters of 1812. Following the presentation, wreaths will be laid on the tomb to honor both General Jackson and his wife, Rachel.

The grounds pass allows visitors access to 1,120 acres of history and tranquility—perfect for learning more about Jackson and the site. Included is the audio tour, historic garden, field quarters, historical markers, wildlife, hiking trail, historic buildings (not including the Hermitage mansion) and more.

The Mansion Tour, which includes a tour of the Hermitage mansion, is available for purchase that day, as well as tickets to both the In Their Footsteps: Lives of the Hermitage Enslaved Tour and the VIP Tour.

Visitors unable to attend the Battle of New Orleans can take advantage of the Hermitage’s 2 for $22 ticket deal throughout the month of January.

For more information about the Battle of New Orleans, visit thehermitage.com or follow Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage on Facebook, Instagram (@7thpresident) and Twitter (@7thpresident).

ABOUT ANDREW JACKSON’S HERMITAGE

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, The Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. Today, The Hermitage is a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with more than 20 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of more than 230,000 annual visitors. For more information, visit www.thehermitage.com.