The Factory at Franklin Recognized for Cultural Exhibits and Historical Programming

The Factory at Franklin was recently recognized by a statewide alliance of museum professionals for the quality of its cultural exhibits and historical programming.

For the first time in its history, The Factory submitted nominations for three separate programs to the Tennessee Association of Museums’s Award of Excellence competition. Each submission was judged individually for mission relevance, execution based on the scope of the submitting institution’s resources, and its impact on visitors and the community at large.

The Factory received an excellent ranking, the competition’s highest honor, for two of its submissions:

Franklin and The Factory: Molding the 20th Century is a historic walking tour launched in May of 2023 and the very first historic programming launched by The Factory showcasing its origins from 1929 to present-day operations. The tour has received positive engagement from guests since its inception and will be updated with new stops later this spring.

Look Up!, the premiere of Brian Siskind and Isle of Printing Bryce McCloud’s documentary on Calvin & Marilyn LeHew in the Turner Theater. An audience question and answer with the Lehews followed the film, and event details including catering and featured cocktails were selected to highlight the couple’s legacy both at The Factory and throughout the Franklin community.

The Factory also received an award of commendation, the competition’s second-highest honor, for its temporary stove display, The Stove Stop, which shares the story of the property’s industrial past through a variety of products that were made there in the past. The stop has been moved to the newly opened Building 8 lobby, and plans to enhance the exhibit are currently being developed.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd., Franklin

