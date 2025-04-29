Health Scores: Williamson County for April 29, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 22-29, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Canterbury Amenity Pool
|100
|2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/28/2025
|Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok
|95
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/28/2025
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/28/2025
|Just Love Coffee Mobile 1
|100
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|04/28/2025
|Ugadi Indian Grill
|99
|515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/28/2025
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|95
|7021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/28/2025
|Neighbors of Franklin
|100
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/28/2025
|Neighbors of Franklin Bar
|100
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/28/2025
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer Nolensville
|98
|7238 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/28/2025
|Just Love Coffee Mobile 2
|100
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|04/28/2025
|Ellie's Old Fashioned Doughnuts Mobile Unit
|99
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106 #153 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/26/2025
|Salsa
|100
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/26/2025
|Ground Food Truck
|89
|1409 West Main Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/26/2025
|Steel Pony
|100
|5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/26/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen
|100
|601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/25/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|90
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/25/2025
|True Eden Studio
|100
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|97
|1319 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|100
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|96
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant
|98
|120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Moe Better Fish Bar-B-Que & Things
|98
|1771 Cayce Spring Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Hilton Suites Pool
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Harth Bar
|100
|601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Home 2 Suites
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|04/25/2025
|NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM
|100
|309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Hilton Suites Spa
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Puckett's Bar
|100
|120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/25/2025
|Wingstop
|99
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/24/2025
|Sopapilla's - Bar
|100
|1109 Davenport Blvd. Suite 600 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/24/2025
|Battleground Tattoo
|100
|5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/24/2025
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/24/2025
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|04/24/2025
|Sonic Drive In #3357
|96
|1618 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/24/2025
|Sopapilla's
|97
|1109 Davenport Blvd. STE 600 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/24/2025
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|100
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/24/2025
|Kansha Japanese Express
|90
|4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732
|Food Service - Routine
|04/24/2025
|The Flower Kitchen
|99
|1109 Davenport Boulevard STE-500 Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|04/24/2025
|Karrington Rowe Bar
|100
|330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge
|100
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant
|97
|700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/23/2025
|Chick-Fil-A
|100
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|La Paleteria Ice Cream Shop
|99
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 150 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|La Tapatia -- Mobile
|87
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|Franklin Marriott Concierge
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|Karrington Rowe
|100
|330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/23/2025
|Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery
|98
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|Penn Station Subs
|98
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/23/2025
|House of India
|92
|9100 A Carothers Pkwy. STE-105 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/22/2025
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Ground
|98
|1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant
|98
|103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/22/2025
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Le Peep
|99
|1110 Hillsboro Rd. Suite 200 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge
|100
|7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Ching's Asain Bistro
|97
|188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/22/2025
|La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3
|98
|1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Jiving Turkey Food Truck
|100
|113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Chilis Grill & Bar
|99
|7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/22/2025
|Courtyard By Marriott Motel
|94
|103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar
|100
|1031 Riverside Drivel STE C Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/22/2025
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|100
|1031 Center Pointe Pl STE C Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/22/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
