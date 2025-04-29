Health Scores: Williamson County for April 29, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 22-29, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Canterbury Amenity Pool1002500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Routine04/28/2025
Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok951113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/28/2025
Golden Yeti Art Collective100202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine04/28/2025
Just Love Coffee Mobile 11004816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine04/28/2025
Ugadi Indian Grill99515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up04/28/2025
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe957021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/28/2025
Neighbors of Franklin1004031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/28/2025
Neighbors of Franklin Bar1004031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/28/2025
Waldo's Chicken and Beer Nolensville987238 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Follow-Up04/28/2025
Just Love Coffee Mobile 21004816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine04/28/2025
Ellie's Old Fashioned Doughnuts Mobile Unit991113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106 #153 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/26/2025
Salsa1001028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/26/2025
Ground Food Truck891409 West Main Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/26/2025
Steel Pony1005532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/26/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen100601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/25/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing90400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine04/25/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine04/25/2025
True Eden Studio1001014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine04/25/2025
Kentucky Fried Chicken971319 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/25/2025
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool1005107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine04/25/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine04/25/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool96217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine04/25/2025
Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant98120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/25/2025
Moe Better Fish Bar-B-Que & Things981771 Cayce Spring Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service - Routine04/25/2025
Hilton Suites Pool969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine04/25/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Harth Bar100601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/25/2025
Home 2 Suites100107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels - Follow-Up04/25/2025
NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM100309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/25/2025
Hilton Suites Spa989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine04/25/2025
Puckett's Bar100120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/25/2025
Wingstop991203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/24/2025
Sopapilla's - Bar1001109 Davenport Blvd. Suite 600 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/24/2025
Battleground Tattoo1005226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios - Routine04/24/2025
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios - Routine04/24/2025
Cadence Cool Springs Pool100200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up04/24/2025
Sonic Drive In #3357961618 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/24/2025
Sopapilla's971109 Davenport Blvd. STE 600 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/24/2025
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio100106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine04/24/2025
Kansha Japanese Express904910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732Food Service - Routine04/24/2025
The Flower Kitchen991109 Davenport Boulevard STE-500 Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine04/24/2025
Karrington Rowe Bar100330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge100700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar1001010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant97700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/23/2025
Chick-Fil-A100330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
La Paleteria Ice Cream Shop991203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 150 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
La Tapatia -- Mobile87111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
Franklin Marriott Concierge98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
Karrington Rowe100330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/23/2025
Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery981010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
Penn Station Subs98102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/23/2025
House of India929100 A Carothers Pkwy. STE-105 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/22/2025
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/22/2025
Ground981409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/22/2025
Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant98103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/22/2025
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine04/22/2025
Le Peep991110 Hillsboro Rd. Suite 200 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/22/2025
Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge1007083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/22/2025
Ching's Asain Bistro97188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/22/2025
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3981110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/22/2025
Jiving Turkey Food Truck100113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/22/2025
Chilis Grill & Bar997083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/22/2025
Courtyard By Marriott Motel94103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels - Routine04/22/2025
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar1001031 Riverside Drivel STE C Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/22/2025
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant1001031 Center Pointe Pl STE C Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

