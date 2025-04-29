Health Scores: Williamson County for April 29, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 22-29, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Inspection Type Date Canterbury Amenity Pool 100 2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/28/2025 Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok 95 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/28/2025 Golden Yeti Art Collective 100 202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/28/2025 Just Love Coffee Mobile 1 100 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 04/28/2025 Ugadi Indian Grill 99 515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/28/2025 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 95 7021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/28/2025 Neighbors of Franklin 100 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/28/2025 Neighbors of Franklin Bar 100 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/28/2025 Waldo's Chicken and Beer Nolensville 98 7238 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/28/2025 Just Love Coffee Mobile 2 100 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 04/28/2025 Ellie's Old Fashioned Doughnuts Mobile Unit 99 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106 #153 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/26/2025 Salsa 100 1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/26/2025 Ground Food Truck 89 1409 West Main Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/26/2025 Steel Pony 100 5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/26/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Kitchen 100 601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/25/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 90 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/25/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/25/2025 True Eden Studio 100 1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/25/2025 Kentucky Fried Chicken 97 1319 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/25/2025 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 100 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/25/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/25/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 96 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/25/2025 Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant 98 120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/25/2025 Moe Better Fish Bar-B-Que & Things 98 1771 Cayce Spring Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service - Routine 04/25/2025 Hilton Suites Pool 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/25/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Harth Bar 100 601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/25/2025 Home 2 Suites 100 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 04/25/2025 NASHVILLE MOOSIC CITY ICE CREAM 100 309 Mallory Station Rd 309 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/25/2025 Hilton Suites Spa 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/25/2025 Puckett's Bar 100 120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/25/2025 Wingstop 99 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/24/2025 Sopapilla's - Bar 100 1109 Davenport Blvd. Suite 600 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/24/2025 Battleground Tattoo 100 5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/24/2025 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/24/2025 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 100 200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 04/24/2025 Sonic Drive In #3357 96 1618 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/24/2025 Sopapilla's 97 1109 Davenport Blvd. STE 600 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/24/2025 Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio 100 106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/24/2025 Kansha Japanese Express 90 4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732 Food Service - Routine 04/24/2025 The Flower Kitchen 99 1109 Davenport Boulevard STE-500 Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 04/24/2025 Karrington Rowe Bar 100 330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge 100 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant 97 700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/23/2025 Chick-Fil-A 100 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 La Paleteria Ice Cream Shop 99 1203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 150 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 La Tapatia -- Mobile 87 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 Franklin Marriott Concierge 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 Karrington Rowe 100 330 Franklin Road Suite 913D 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/23/2025 Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery 98 1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 Penn Station Subs 98 102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 House of India 92 9100 A Carothers Pkwy. STE-105 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/22/2025 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/22/2025 Ground 98 1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/22/2025 Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant 98 103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/22/2025 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/22/2025 Le Peep 99 1110 Hillsboro Rd. Suite 200 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/22/2025 Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge 100 7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/22/2025 Ching's Asain Bistro 97 188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/22/2025 La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3 98 1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/22/2025 Jiving Turkey Food Truck 100 113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/22/2025 Chilis Grill & Bar 99 7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/22/2025 Courtyard By Marriott Motel 94 103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels - Routine 04/22/2025 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar 100 1031 Riverside Drivel STE C Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/22/2025 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 100 1031 Center Pointe Pl STE C Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

