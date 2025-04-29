Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from April 22-29, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Inspection Type Date La Tapatia -- Mobile 87 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/23/2025 Ground Food Truck 89 1409 West Main Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/26/2025 Kansha Japanese Express 90 4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill TN 37174-2732 Food Service - Routine 04/24/2025 House of India 92 9100 A Carothers Pkwy. STE-105 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/22/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

