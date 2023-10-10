Texas Roadhouse to Host Statewide Tip-A-Cop Benefitting Special Olympics Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (October 9, 2023) – Police officers from across Middle and East Tennessee will be serving in a different way to raise funds for Special Olympics Tennessee. On Tuesday, October 10, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., 14 Texas Roadhouse locations in 11 Tennessee locales will host a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser.

During the event, officers will assist servers in waiting tables where they will deliver food and beverages as well as bus tables. In the process, officers will have the opportunity to discuss Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and what both mean to them.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in $14,700 from officers working at 10 locations. Officers working the event also participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into Opening Ceremonies of local competitions. The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run® is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement. Participating agencies will include local city, county and state offices.

This year’s participating locations include:

Johnson City

Kingsport

Morristown

Alcoa

Sevierville

Pigeon Forge

Knoxville – Turkey Creek

Knoxville – Powell

Knoxville – Morrell Rd

Knoxville – Kinzell Way

Chattanooga

Hixson

Hendersonville

Spring Hill

About Special Olympics Tennessee

Special Olympics Tennessee (SOTN) is a state chapter of Special Olympics North America, a part of Special Olympics International. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. SOTN offers 17 Olympic-style sports and is composed of 36 areas covering the entire state with volunteer leaders managing activities in those districts. Its state office is in Nashville, Tennessee.