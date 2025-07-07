Nashville SC Themed Restaurant Opens at Nashville International Airport July 8

(July 7, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the grand opening of ‘The Castle’ on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, an officially licensed, Nashville SC-themed restaurant inspired by and named after the team’s stadium, GEODIS Park, and located in the new Terminal D at Nashville International Airport (BNA).

“The Castle provides our club with the opportunity to connect with our many fans when they travel and to reach individuals visiting our great city or just passing through,” said Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola. “We are thrilled to bring the energy and excitement of GEODIS Park to BNA and its visitors from across the globe.”

GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, was affectionately nicknamed ‘The Castle’ by former Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy during the team’s first visit to the venue before its opening.

‘The Castle’ restaurant is a 4,000 square foot dining space inspired by GEODIS Park’s energy and modern aesthetics. The venue seats up to 200 travelers and offers a full-service bar and food menu including soft drinks, beer, wine, cocktails, and a range of dining options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.

In addition, the new NSC and GEODIS Park-themed restaurant will feature:

theater seating that allows visitors to feel like they are a part of the action taking place on one of the many TV screens

an immersive, interactive soccer video game that allows gamers to take control of the virtual players on the pitch

live music

officially licensed Nashville SC merchandise available for purchase

