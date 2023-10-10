OBITUARY: Mary Vivian Tomlin Barnes

Mary Vivian Tomlin Barnes, age 81 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Mary was born in Davidson County and was raised in Williamson County, TN.

For many years, she was a waitress for Poplar House Restaurant and Old School Cafe and retired from Marvin Wright Elementary working in the cafeteria.

Preceded in death by husband, Howard “Tommy” Barnes, William Thomas Barnes; parents, George Wesley & Grace Pearl Crafton Tomlin; sisters, Lois Sullivan, Lorene Tomlin, Eunice Jackson, Carolyn Newcomb and Charles Tomlin.

Survived by: son, Thomas “Bubba” (Amy) Barnes; daughters, Susan (Mike) Coleman, Tamela Ingram and Melissa Barnes (Shawn) Bradley; sisters, Hazel (Randy) Carter, Joan Jackson and Geraldine (Phillip “Foolie) Middleton; brother, Larry “Butch” (Carla) Noe; sister in law, Annie Tomlin; grandchildren, Angie Ingram, Brittney (Paul Newcomb) Hinson, Meagan Crowell, Timothy Dale, Jennifer Barnes, Mary Gayle Alley and Jeffrey Dale; great-grandchildren, Luke Howell, Lali Ingram, Skyler Crowell, Jacob Morton, Hailey Morton, Brailee Newcomb and great-great-grandchild, Syler Howell; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Graveside inurnment will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Jim Taylor officiating with gathering one hour prior to the graveside at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

