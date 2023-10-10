OBITUARY: Mary Louise (Clay) Walker

Mary Louise (Clay) Walker, age 95 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Louise was born in Tuscaloosa, AL on August 20, 1928.

Her family later moved to Rogersville, AL where she graduated from Lauderdale County High School. She received her BS degree in Home Economics and Education from the University of Alabama in 1950. While in college, she was president of the Caroline Hunt Club and member of the Kappa Delta Pi and Phi Upsilon Omicron honorary sororities.

After college, she moved to Franklin and worked three years as Tennessee Department of Agriculture Assistant Home Demonstration Agent in Williamson County. She married William H. (Billy) Walker in 1952 while he was on leave from the USAF. They moved to England for the final year of Billy’s service and then back to Franklin, where Billy became president of Walker Chevrolet and Louise taught at Franklin High School. She left teaching after two years to raise a family of four sons.

Preceded in death by: husband, William Helm Walker, Sr; father, J L Clay; mother, Dicie Walls Clay; sister, Olivia Clay Free; mother-in-law, Rosa Helm Walker.

Survived by: sons, William Helm (Vanessa) Walker, Jr., James Clay Walker, Robert Louis Walker, and John Stewart (Kimberley) Walker, Sr.; grandchildren, Amanda (Chase) Young, Josh (Lindsey) Walker, William Walker III, Hannah Walker, Victoria Walker, Madison Walker, and John Walker, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Parker Benefield, Annalise Walker, Rhodes Young, and Jaydn Walker.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Perry Cotham and Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Steve Free, Newton Walker, Josh Walker, William Walker, Jr, John Walker, Jr, and Chase Young. Honorary pallbearers will be McDonald’s mall walkers, Emily Magid, Helen Mccaleb, Marge Hales, Jim White, Christina Helson, Jana and Larry Finley, Bobbie Jones, Subadra Subramanian and Friends from Heritage Church of Christ.

Memorials may be made to World Christian Broadcasting, Church of Christ Disaster Relief, or Heritage Church of Christ.

Visitation will be from 12-2 PM Saturday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

