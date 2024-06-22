Tennessee’s Gottshall & Milloy Named CSC Academic All-Americans

Tennessee’s Payton Gottshall and Kiki Milloy have been named to the 2024 College Sports Communicators Academic Second Team All-Americans, continuing the Lady Vols’ tradition of academic excellence on the diamond.

Milloy, a two-time first-team selection and 2022 second-team honoree, adds another accolade to her impressive resume. This marks Gottshall’s first CSC Academic All-America selection, showcasing her academic prowess as well as her athletic abilities.

For the third year in a row, the Lady Vols have boasted multiple players earning CSC Academic All-America honors, solidifying their reputation as scholars and athletes. This achievement is a testament to the program’s commitment to academic success and athletic dominance.

Source: UT Sports

