Tennessee Permitless Carry Law in Effect July 1, 2021

Williamson Source
Starting today, July 1, 2021, a new law that allows for both open and concealed carrying of handguns by some Tennessee residents is in effect.

The law applies to most adults 21 and older and military members between 18 and 20 to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit. This bill does not apply to long guns.

As described on capitol.tn.gov, “As enacted, creates an exception to the offense of unlawful carrying of a firearm, if a person meets age requirements, lawfully possesses the handgun, and is in a place that the person is lawfully present; revises other firearm statutes.”

The bill also increases the penalty for the theft of a firearm. Theft of a firearm will now be considered a Class E felony (increased from a Class A misdemeanor) with an incarceration period of 30 to 180 days (increased from 30 days).

Learn more here.

