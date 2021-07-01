Today’s Top Stories: July 1, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 1, 2021.
photo from Fridrich and Clark
The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. Read More
In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More
The music lineup for the Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021 has been finalized. Read More
A two day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, today and Thursday resulted in the arrest of 17 men. Read More
Photo by First Watch
These are the scores for breakfast restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Read More