Today's Top Stories: July 1, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for July 1, 2021.

Tim McGraw Beechwood Hall
1Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Sell Franklin Farm

The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. Read More

storyville gardens music city

2Storyville Gardens Theme Park to Open in Nashville

In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More

Franklin on the Fourth Music Lineup Set

3Franklin on the Fourth Music Lineup Announced

The music lineup for the Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021 has been finalized. Read More

metro police car

4Franklin Man Charged in Middle Tennessee Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation

A two day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, today and Thursday resulted in the arrest of 17 men. Read More

5Health Inspections: Breakfast Restaurants

These are the scores for breakfast restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Read More

Andrea Hinds
