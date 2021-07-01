OBITUARY: John Wallace James

John Wallace James, age 78, of Franklin, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 28, 2021.

John was born in Jackson, Alabama to the late William Curtis and Laura Delia James. John retired from Kone’ Elevator Company with thirty-six years of service in the elevator industry. He also served in the Alabama Army National Guard with twenty-six years of service.

John was an avid fisherman and held the Alabama State Lake record for largemouth bass for a number of years. John was an ordained and licensed minister as well as a Sunday School teacher at Clearview Baptist church in Franklin, TN. He was a good and faithful servant to his Lord, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Woodall James; son, Jonathan (Kristina) James; daughter, Erica Suzanne James (David) Innis; grandchildren Sara Beville Innis, Audrey Rae Innis, Max Hudson James and soon to be baby boy.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Internment with be at Middle Tennessee Veterans’ Cemetery with full military honors. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Reflections Sunday School Class.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615 794 2289 williamsonmemorial.com.