Teen Injured in Franklin Sledding Accident

The Franklin Fire Department (FFD) responded to a sledding accident on Saturday in which a teen suffered a traumatic injury, the department Tweeted.

The incident happened in the Forrest Crossing subdivision. Firefighters used an ATV to bring the teen to safety.

No other details are available at this time.

Earlier this week, a nine-year-old boy died in Brentwood due to a sledding accident.

The Franklin Fire Department reminds people to follow sledding safety tips, like those from Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. We published a story will these tips, which you can read here.