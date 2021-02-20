Teen Injured in Franklin Sledding Accident

By
Andrea Hinds
-
stock photo of icy road
Stock Photo

The Franklin Fire Department (FFD) responded to a sledding accident on Saturday in which a teen suffered a traumatic injury, the department Tweeted.

The incident happened in the Forrest Crossing subdivision. Firefighters used an ATV to bring the teen to safety.

No other details are available at this time.

Earlier this week, a nine-year-old boy died in Brentwood due to a sledding accident.

The Franklin Fire Department reminds people to follow sledding safety tips, like those from Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. We published a story will these tips, which you can read here.

Previous articleWilliamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here