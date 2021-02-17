9-Year-Old Dies in Sledding Accident

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 2:43 p.m., Brentwood Police and Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to an accident on Seward Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that a nine-year-old male was riding on a tube, along with three other children, while being pulled down Seward Road by an ATV driven by the nine-year-old’s father. The tube, while sliding through the snow and ice, collided with a mailbox on Seward Road.

The nine-year-old suffered critical injuries in the collision and was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital by Williamson County EMS but died of his injuries at the hospital. The three other children were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department. This tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers that can be associated with sledding.

Safety tips to remember include:

1. Children should have an adult with them when they go sledding.

2. Avoid sledding in areas where there are any obstacles such as fences, trees, poles, etc.

3. Always go downhill feet first.

4. Have only the recommended number of passengers on a sled.

5. Never have a sled pulled by a vehicle.

6. Do not sled around lakes, streams, or ponds.

7. Wear heavy clothing to protect you from the elements and injuries.