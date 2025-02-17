Summer Camp Adventure Fair to Return at CoolSprings Galleria

What are your kids doing this summer?! Most camps open their registration process in February and March, and the greatest opportunity you have to help narrow your search is by attending Nashville Parent’s 28th Annual Summer Camp Adventure Fair on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at CoolSprings Galleria.

The FREE and interactive experience allows parents to conveniently browse dozens of local

and sleep-away camps in one spot at the same time. You’ll have the opportunity to speak

directly with staff from all kinds of different camps in attendance, including traditional camps, specialty camps for athletics, faith-based camps, outdoor recreation, entrepreneurship and a whole lot more.

“The Summer Camp Adventure Fair gives you the chance to interview camp staff and get a real sense of their personalities and perspectives,” says Stewart Day, publisher of Nashville Parent Magazine and the event’s organizer. “That’s vital given they will be the ones potentially taking care of your kids for a week or two.”

During the Summer Camp Adventure Fair, kids can also enjoy fun activities and freebies along the way. Some camps will bring interactive games and experiences for kids to try out, including stage performances sponsored by School of Rock – Nashville & Franklin.

In addition, many of the camps bring fun swag freebies to hand out, while others will have

different kinds of prize drawings to sign up for. Select camps will have prize drawings for free one-week sessions this summer, so be sure to register and cross your fingers!

For more information, visit nashvilleparent.com/summer-camp-adventure-fair or contact Stewart Day at [email protected].

