Town of Nolensville to Celebrate Baseball, Softball Field Enhancements

The Town of Nolensville is excited to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the recent upgrades to the Nolensville Historic Park baseball and softball fields. The event will take place on Saturday, February 22, at 10:00 a.m. located at 7250 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135.

In June 2024, the Nolensville Board of Commissioners approved a $120,000 investment to enhance the park’s baseball and softball facilities, representing the Town’s most substantial commitment to parks and recreation since the construction of the Nolensville Recreation Center in 2015. This contribution is part of a $620,000 project in collaboration with Williamson County Parks and Recreation, aimed at revitalizing the fields and improving lighting to enhance safety and playability.

“These upgrades demonstrate our commitment to providing high-quality recreational spaces for our community,” said Jessica Salamida, Vice Mayor of the Town of Nolensville. “We’re proud to partner with Williamson County Parks and Recreation on this project and look forward to seeing our residents enjoy the improved facilities.”

The public is encouraged to join Town officials, community leaders, and local athletes as they celebrate this exciting milestone in Nolensville. The event will include remarks from community representatives, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, and an opportunity to explore the newly upgraded facilities.

