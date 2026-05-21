BNA Highlights Local Creativity with Spring/Summer 2026 Flying Solo Series

Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 Flying Solo exhibit, showcasing works by Nashville-based artists Meredith Edmonson, Martica Griffin and Russ Harrington. The seasonal installation will be on display from May 19 through Aug. 2, 2026, offering travelers an immersive introduction to the city’s creative community.

Flying Solo is part of BNA’s long‑running Arts at the Airport program, established in 1988 to celebrate Tennessee’s artistic and cultural diversity. Each season’s exhibit features a curated mix of media—from blown glass to photographs—designed to give visitors an authentic glimpse into Nashville’s thriving arts community.

A brief biography of the featured artists and their work is as follows:

Meredith Edmonson

“Distorted Flow” (blown and fused glass)

Located on Concourse D, near Gate D2

meredithedmondson.com

Instagram: @meredithedmondsonglass

Meredith Edmondson is a Nashville native and glass artist whose work examines the relationship between pattern, color and light through blown and fused glass. She began working with glass in 2005 after discovering the medium at Tennessee Tech University’s Appalachian Center for Craft, where she later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2009.

Influenced by architecture, textiles and visual design, Edmondson creates intricate compositions that shift with changing light and perspective, emphasizing transformation in both material and perception.

Her professional practice includes large‑scale collaborations with Pinnacle Bank and Nissan, as well as fabrication work with Amber Lelli on Celestial Falls at the Nashville Public Library Donelson Branch and with Alan LeQuire for his exhibition Monumental Figures at Nashville’s Parthenon.

Edmondson received the Tennessee Arts Commission’s 2024 Individual Artist Fellowship and continues to develop new work through grants, residencies and public engagement.

Martica Griffin

“A Tennessee Paper Menagerie” (collage)

Located on Concourse D, near Gate D4

marticagriffin.com

Instagram: @marticagriffin

Nashville‑based artist Martica Griffin creates work defined by energetic lines, organic structures, geometric forms and rich, sensual color. She works primarily in abstraction on canvas and paper, using a wide range of media including acrylic, oil, collage, plaster and crayon. Her pieces are marked by layered color, gestural linework and a blend of natural and architectural shapes. Her visual language draws from landscape, popular culture and history.

In 2020, Griffin introduced a new series of whimsical collages that carry forward the spirit of her abstraction. These works incorporate originally painted papers, found objects and both natural and recycled materials, combining her drawing and painting skills in a fresh format.

A native of Valdosta, Georgia, Griffin earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from East Carolina University. She completed post‑graduate studies at the School of Visual Arts in New York and has studied with internationally recognized painters. Her work is held in a range of public and private collections.

Russ Harrington

“Locals” (photographs)

Concourse A/B Exit (pre-security)

russharrington.com

Instagram: @russharrington

Russ Harrington has photographed some of the most recognizable names in music, from his iconic portrait of Loretta Lynn and Jack White for the cover of Lynn’s Grammy‑winning Van Lear Rose to a candid moment of Robert Plant cracking up Alison Krauss and an unexpected shot of Brad Paisley covered in mud. His portfolio includes Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Al Green, Brooks & Dunn and Keith Urban.

Harrington developed the lighting style he’s known for while shooting fashion ads for a high‑end Nashville department store. That work led to assignments for Christian album covers, which in turn opened the door to his first major break in country music: an editorial shoot with Trisha Yearwood. After seeing the Polaroids from the session, Yearwood hired him to photograph her next album cover. More than 600 covers later, Harrington is one of the most sought‑after photographers in music and celebrity circles.

Harrington’s photography journey began with a Kodak 110 Instamatic, a camera he still remembers for the click of its plastic thumb-advance. Prints from the 1970s show the subjects that first caught his eye: family moments, the dog and the dirt bikes he grew up around.

Harrington studied photography in college—where he met his future wife in the darkroom—and was introduced to fine art photography. He began capturing the beauty he saw in simple, everyday settings. His contemporary artwork highlights scenes people often overlook. From that body of work, he has assembled a previously unseen collection of images that invite a closer look.

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Together, these exhibits reaffirm BNA’s dedication to supporting local artists and enhancing the traveler experience. Additional information about Arts at the Airport is available HERE.