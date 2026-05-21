Kroger Offering 4X Fuel Points Ahead of Summer Travel

As families prepare for Memorial Day cookouts and the unofficial start of summer, Kroger is helping customers save on both holiday gatherings and summer travel with a special 4X Fuel Points event running May 20–23. Click for More News

During the event, customers will earn four fuel points for every dollar spent with a digital coupon, allowing shoppers to build fuel savings while stocking up for Memorial Day celebrations and upcoming summer road trips.

“Memorial Day is one of the biggest food holidays of the year and marks the start of grilling season for many families,” said Lauren Bell, Head of Communications and Public Affairs. “Customers are planning backyard gatherings while also preparing for summer travel, and our 4X Fuel Points event helps them save on both.”

According to division sales trends, the top grilling favorites across the division include (*division includes Middle & East TN, Southern Kentucky and North Alabama):

Ribeye Steaks

Ground Beef for Burgers

Chicken Breasts

Ribs

Hot Dogs

In addition to grilling staples, customers are also filling carts with fresh seasonal produce, watermelon, buns and condiments, chips and dips, deli sides, beverages and frozen desserts.

Fuel points earned during the promotional period can be redeemed at participating fuel centers, helping customers save as summer travel begins.

“Whether customers are hosting a backyard cookout or heading out for a summer getaway, we want to help make those moments more affordable,” Bell said.

Customers can shop in-store, through pickup or delivery, and find additional savings through digital coupons and weekly promotions by going to Kroger.com