NES Makes Progress With Reliability Efforts

As spring storm season progresses, Nashville Electric Service (NES) continues enhanced tree trimming efforts across its service area to improve power reliability while ensuring transparency for customers.

Following the severe storm system on April 16, the 11th largest storm system in NES history, the utility conducted an analysis comparing power outages against recently trimmed corridors. The resulting reliability map revealed a positive correlation: circuits recently trimmed to the updated standards experienced clear improvements in stability and significantly fewer tree-related disruptions.

“The data demonstrates how greater clearance around lines and maintaining the tree trimming cycle is critical for serving our customers reliably, especially during spring storm season,” said NES President and CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin. “We will continue proactive outreach to customers about planned tree trimming in their area, and encourage questions or concerns to be directed to our tree trimming hotline.”

Customers impacted by planned trimming receive detailed postcards, email outreach, texts, and phone calls. Customers who have questions or specific quality concerns are encouraged to utilize the newly launched, dedicated NES Tree Trimming Hotline at (615) 695-7400.

NES arborists guide all tree trimming work and perform quality audits to ensure the utility maintains standards consistent with the use of lateral pruning, a professional standard endorsed by the International Society of Arboriculture and the Arbor Day Foundation. As planned tree trimming continues, customers are encouraged to use the following framework to evaluate their trees in relation to NES lines:

1. Can a branch reach the line during wind or ice?

2. Is the tree directly under or overhanging a power line?

3. Is it within 15 feet of the electrical line?

4. Is the tree dead, leaning, cracked, or decaying?

5. Could trimming now prevent emergency cutting late

Vegetation management represents one core component of NES’ broader “Four Pillars” initiative, launched in the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern. NES leadership committed to this comprehensive framework that encompasses formalizing emergency management leadership, bridging customer communication gaps, optimizing estimated time of restoration accuracy and evaluating long-term strategies for undergrounding lines.

Click for More News